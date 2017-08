Oct 6 (Reuters) - Magnolia Bostad AB :

* Said on Wednesday issued a 5-year senior unsecured bond loan of 400 million Swedish crowns ($46.5 million) pursuant to a bond frame up to 1 billion crowns

* The bond has a coupon of STIBOR 3M + 7.25 percent, without a STIBOR-floor, with quarterly interest payments and final maturity in Oct. 2021

