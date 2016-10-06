FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BlackRock's Thiel says Bank of England could pause monetary easing
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

BlackRock's Thiel says Bank of England could pause monetary easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock's head of global bonds said on Thursday that the Bank of England could hold off easing monetary policy further on the strength of recent economic data.

The world's largest asset manager has previously warned that Britain could fall into recession over the coming year after the country's vote to leave the European Union in June.

"On the current data, the BoE could pause its current easing cycle," said Scott Thiel at an event in London, adding that the BoE had a "tough call" to make on the economy following Brexit.

Thiel added that he "favoured long positions" on the Japanese currency and government bonds after the Bank of Japan's recent policy actions suggested "a new era of cooperation between fiscal and monetary policy". (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.