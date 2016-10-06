FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FX International carries out rights issue
#Financials
October 6, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-FX International carries out rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - FX International AB :

* Says has decided to carry out a rights issue with preferential rights for shareholders of about 13.2 million Swedish crowns ($1.53 million) before issue expenses

* Two subscription rights entitle to subscribe for one new share in the company

* Subscription price in rights issue is 7.75 crowns per share

* Subscription period runs from Oct. 17 until Oct. 31, 2016

Source text: bit.ly/2dObbMR

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.6008 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

