BRIEF-Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao to issue up to 1.01 bln reais in debt

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao :

* Said on Wednesday its board of directors approved an issue of simple non-convertible debentures in the total amount of 750.0 million Brazilian reais ($233.0 million) which can be increased up to 1.01 billion reais

* Debentures to be issued through private placement to Ares 2 Servicos Imobiliarios Ltda, to have a validity period of three years

* Funds to be intended exclusively for purchase of agricultural products

