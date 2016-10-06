FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao to issue up to 1.01 bln reais in debt
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 6, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao to issue up to 1.01 bln reais in debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao :

* Said on Wednesday its board of directors approved an issue of simple non-convertible debentures in the total amount of 750.0 million Brazilian reais ($233.0 million) which can be increased up to 1.01 billion reais

* Debentures to be issued through private placement to Ares 2 Servicos Imobiliarios Ltda, to have a validity period of three years

* Funds to be intended exclusively for purchase of agricultural products

Source text: bit.ly/2dwu6ZM

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.2194 reais Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.