BRIEF-PExA decides on rights issue of up to 2.5 mln shares at SEK 6.35/shr

Oct 6 (Reuters) - PExA AB :
* Board decides on rights issue of up to 2,460,212 shares at an issue price of 6.35 Swedish crowns per share, subject to approval at the EGM
* Fully subscribed rights issue provides PExA with proceeds of about 15.6 million Swedish crowns ($1.81 million) before issue costs
* For each existing share the holder will receive one subscription right
* Possession of eleven subscription rights entitle to subscription of four new shares
