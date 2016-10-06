FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PExA decides on rights issue of up to 2.5 mln shares at SEK 6.35/shr
October 6, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PExA decides on rights issue of up to 2.5 mln shares at SEK 6.35/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - PExA AB :

* Board decides on rights issue of up to 2,460,212 shares at an issue price of 6.35 Swedish crowns per share, subject to approval at the EGM

* Fully subscribed rights issue provides PExA with proceeds of about 15.6 million Swedish crowns ($1.81 million) before issue costs

* For each existing share the holder will receive one subscription right

* Possession of eleven subscription rights entitle to subscription of four new shares

Source text: bit.ly/2dNfXWp

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.6183 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

