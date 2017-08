Oct 6 (Reuters) - FastOut Int AB :

* Rights issue oversubscribed, representing a subscription rate of 264 percent

* In total, shares were subscribed for a total of 27,583,608 Swedish crowns ($3.20 million)

* Fully subscribed issue provides the company with proceeds of 10,456,254 crowns

Source text: bit.ly/2dhlO5N

Further company coverage: