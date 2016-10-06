BRIEF-Everysport Media Group revises annual targets

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Everysport Media Group AB :
* Says to implement proposed strategic initiatives, with launch of Leader Media as first step
* Annual targets for company as a whole are revised
* Previously, annual targets for EBITDA margin of 7-9 percent was announced and sees that it is still a reasonable goal for the underlying business which shows good organic growth and a desired stability
* However, costs associated with new initiatives mean that annual target for the group will not be reached
* New goal is to continue to deliver a positive EBITDA for the full year at group level
