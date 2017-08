Oct 6 (Reuters) - Medica Sur SAB de CV :

* Said on Wednesday received an approval from a competition watchdog to acquire Laboratorio Medico Polanco (LMP) and its units Laboratorios Clinicos de Puebla (LCP), Laboratorios Clinicosde Puebla en Bioequivalencia (LCPB) and other units

