BRIEF-Aeroports de Paris converts SETA shares into OMA shares

* Said on Thursday it has converted its SETA shares into Mexican airport operator OMA shares and announces its intention to sell these shares, while maintaining a technical and operational advisory mission with SETA

* Has informed Empresas ICA and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, known as OMA of its decision to exercise its option to exchange its 25.5 pct shareholding in Servicios de Tecnologia Aeroportuaria S.A. de C.V. (SETA) for OMA's B shares, for 4.3 pct (approximately 3.2 pct net of taxes) of OMA's total shares, held by SETA

* Upon completion of the transactions, Groupe ADP should no longer be an equity investor either in SETA or in OMA

