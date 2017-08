Oct 7 (Reuters) - Nextedia SA :

* Reported on Thursday H1 revenue of 3.5 million euros versus 2.4 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 0.5 million euros versus 0.1 million euros year ago

* H1 net income 0.3 million euros versus loss of 0.4 million euros year ago

* For H2 aims to more than double revenue compared to H2 2015 and to keep operating margin at over 11 pct

