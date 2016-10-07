BRIEF-Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel-Beteiligungsgesellschaft: impairment of DirectPhotonics Industries GmbH

Oct 7(Reuters) - DEWB AG Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel-Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG :
* Said on Thursday meeting of creditors of DirectPhotonics Industries GmbH had decided to sell all assets of the company to a third party bidder
* Die Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel-Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG applied to the insolvency court to lift this decision
* If the decision is maintained by the court, ongoing negotiations of DEWB with other interested parties to jointly restructure DirectPhotonics Industries GmbH will fail
* As a result of the creditors' meeting DEWB will make a precautionary impairment provision of 2.568 million euros ($2.85 million)
