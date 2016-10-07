FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel-Beteiligungsgesellschaft: impairment of DirectPhotonics Industries GmbH
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel-Beteiligungsgesellschaft: impairment of DirectPhotonics Industries GmbH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7(Reuters) - DEWB AG Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel-Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG :

* Said on Thursday meeting of creditors of DirectPhotonics Industries GmbH had decided to sell all assets of the company to a third party bidder

* Die Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel-Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG applied to the insolvency court to lift this decision

* If the decision is maintained by the court, ongoing negotiations of DEWB with other interested parties to jointly restructure DirectPhotonics Industries GmbH will fail

* As a result of the creditors' meeting DEWB will make a precautionary impairment provision of 2.568 million euros ($2.85 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8997 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.