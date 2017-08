Oct 7 (Reuters) - Gentera SAB de CV :

* Said on Thursday its main unit Banco Compartamos successfully issues 2.5 billion Mexican pesos ($129.80 million) in COMPART 16 and COMPART 16-2 notes

* Issues COMPART 16 for three years with TIIE28+47 pbs interest

* Issues COMPART 16-2 for seven years with fixed coupon of 7.5 percent

* Demand was 3.3 times the offered amount

Source text: bit.ly/2d7H5B7

