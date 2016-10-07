FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Heimstaden acquires 105 residential units in Copenhagen
October 7, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Heimstaden acquires 105 residential units in Copenhagen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Heimstaden AB :

* Said on Thursday entered into agreement through its Danish unit Heimstaden Danmark A/S to buy portfolio of 105 residential units in Frederiksberg area in Copenhagen

* Acquisition takes place through company transaction and consists of 105 condominiums located in three buildings

* Sellers are NSF Denmark ApS (part of NREP fund) as well as Northinvest ApS

* Purchase price is about 329 million Danish crowns ($49 million)

* Acquisition will be financed partly with own cash and partly through mortgage loan of about 185 million crowns

* Change of hands takes place on Oct. 14, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.6932 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

