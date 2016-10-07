FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-AS Roma FY net loss narrows to EUR 14.0 mln
October 7, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AS Roma FY net loss narrows to EUR 14.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - AS Roma SpA :

* Reported on Thursday FY (fiscal year ended June 30) revenue 219.4 million euros ($243.73 million) versus 180.6 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss 14.0 million euros versus loss 41.2 million euros a year ago

* Says that the absence of income from participating to the UEFA Champions League will affect economic performance in FY 2016/2017

* Says expects result in FY 2016/2017 to be negative but to improve compared to FY 2015/2016

* Does not expect a decrease in debt in FY 2016/2017

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9002 euros Gdynia Newsroom

