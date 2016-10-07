FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kaps Investment and Sebastian Sawicki announce tender offer for 13.93 pct in TelForceOne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - TelForceOne SA :

* Kaps Investment Sp. z o.o. and Sebastian Sawicki announced a tender offer for 1,141,461 shares representing 13.93 pct stake in TelForceOne, representative of offerors said in a statement on Thursday

* The price in the tender offer is 3.10 zloty per share

* Kaps Investment Sp. z o.o. and Sebastian Sawicki currently jointly hold 86.07 pct stake in TelForceOne

* The offerors plan to reach 100 percent stake in TelForceOne

* Previously, Kaps Investment Sp. z o.o. and Sebastian Sawicki announced a tender offer for 48.14 pct stake in TelForceOne in May

Source text - bit.ly/2dQr7ZA

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

