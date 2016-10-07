BRIEF-Kaps Investment and Sebastian Sawicki announce tender offer for 13.93 pct in TelForceOne

Oct 7 (Reuters) - TelForceOne SA :

* Kaps Investment Sp. z o.o. and Sebastian Sawicki announced a tender offer for 1,141,461 shares representing 13.93 pct stake in TelForceOne, representative of offerors said in a statement on Thursday

* The price in the tender offer is 3.10 zloty per share

* Kaps Investment Sp. z o.o. and Sebastian Sawicki currently jointly hold 86.07 pct stake in TelForceOne

* The offerors plan to reach 100 percent stake in TelForceOne

* Previously, Kaps Investment Sp. z o.o. and Sebastian Sawicki announced a tender offer for 48.14 pct stake in TelForceOne in May

