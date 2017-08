Oct 7 (Reuters) - Respiratorius AB (publ) :

* The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Orphan Drugs in Europe (the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products - COMP) has informed Respiratorius of a positive decision regarding Respiratorius application for VAL001 to obtain Orphan Drug Designation in Europe

