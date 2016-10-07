FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Karel Elektronik wins tender worth 58.7 million lira
October 7, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Karel Elektronik wins tender worth 58.7 million lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Karel Elektronik :

* Wins tender worth 57.8 million lira ($19.04 million) from ASELSANNET Elektronik ve Hab. Sis.

* The contract is for infrastructure construction, installation and maintenance / repair works of urban safety management system and installation license plate recognition system

* To complete all installation works in the project until end of 2018 and to deliver guaranteed maintenance / repair works until 2020

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.0360 liras Gdynia Newsroom

