a year ago
BRIEF-Net Gaming secures acquisition financing
#Casinos & Gaming
October 7, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Net Gaming secures acquisition financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Net Gaming Europe AB :

* On July 7, 2016 announced acquisition of HLM Malta Ltd [bit.ly/2dXvuDI]

* Says has secured necessary financing and acquisition is expected to be completed shortly

* Says will on Oct. 13 issue secured bond loan of 200 million Swedish crowns ($23.23 million) maturing in September 2019

* Bond has fixed annual interest rate of 13 pct with semi-annual interest payment

* Has also secured 140 million crowns via issue of convertible debenture

* Convertible debenture has annual interest rate of 9.5 pct with semi-annual payment of interest and matures in October 2019

Source text: bit.ly/2djU94b

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.6111 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
