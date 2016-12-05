FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Mennica Polska unit applies for rehabilitation proceedings
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
December 5, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Mennica Polska unit applies for rehabilitation proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5(Reuters) - Mennica Polska SA :

* Said on Saturday that its unit, Mennica Metale Szlachetne SA, applied to court in Warsaw for opening of rehabilitation proceedings

* The unit plans to open the rehabilitation proceedings due to the state of insolvency connected with termination on Nov. 2 agreement on debt repayment

* The agreement on debt repayment was concluded in July 2013 with Bank Millennium SA, Credit Agricole Bank Polska SA, Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA, DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank Frankfurt am Main and Powszechna Kasa Oszczdnosci Bank Polski SA

* Mennica Metale Szlachetne filed also to court in Warsaw a motion for bankruptcy until the final decision on the application for opening restructuring procedures

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.