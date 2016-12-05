FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-D'Ieteren reaches an total shareholding of 90.4 pct in Moleskine
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 5, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-D'Ieteren reaches an total shareholding of 90.4 pct in Moleskine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - D'Ieteren NV :

* Announced on Friday the provisional results of the MTO on Moleskine shares

* Says mandatory tender offer launched by D'Ieteren on Moleskine shares has ended today after a three week offer period

* D'Ieteren reaches an aggregate shareholding of 89.0 pct in Moleskine

* Adding the treasury shares detained by Moleskine, the total shareholding reaches 90.4 pct

* D'Ieteren will launch a sell-out phase

Source text: bit.ly/2g1qPzG Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

