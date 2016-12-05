BRIEF-D'Ieteren reaches an total shareholding of 90.4 pct in Moleskine

Dec 5 (Reuters) - D'Ieteren NV :
* Announced on Friday the provisional results of the MTO on Moleskine shares
* Says mandatory tender offer launched by D'Ieteren on Moleskine shares has ended today after a three week offer period
* D'Ieteren reaches an aggregate shareholding of 89.0 pct in Moleskine
* Adding the treasury shares detained by Moleskine, the total shareholding reaches 90.4 pct
* D'Ieteren will launch a sell-out phase
