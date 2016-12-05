BRIEF-Kabelconcept Hornig reduces stake in Groclin to 10.67 pct

Dec 5(Reuters) - Groclin SA :
* Said on Friday that Kabelconcept Hornig GmbH, a company controlled by Groclin CEO Andre Gerstner, sold stake in Groclin
* In total, Kabelconcept Hornig sold 800,000 shares
* Kabelconcept Hornig reduces stake in the company to 10.67 pct from 17.58 pct
* Units controlled by Andre Gerstner (Kabelconcept Hornig and Gerstner Managementholding) own now 36.30 pct stake in the company (vs 43.21 pct prior to the transaction)
