FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
BRIEF-Kabelconcept Hornig reduces stake in Groclin to 10.67 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
December 5, 2016 / 7:10 AM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Kabelconcept Hornig reduces stake in Groclin to 10.67 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5(Reuters) - Groclin SA :

* Said on Friday that Kabelconcept Hornig GmbH, a company controlled by Groclin CEO Andre Gerstner, sold stake in Groclin

* In total, Kabelconcept Hornig sold 800,000 shares

* Kabelconcept Hornig reduces stake in the company to 10.67 pct from 17.58 pct

* Units controlled by Andre Gerstner (Kabelconcept Hornig and Gerstner Managementholding) own now 36.30 pct stake in the company (vs 43.21 pct prior to the transaction)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.