BRIEF-Kabelconcept Hornig reduces stake in Groclin to 10.67 pct

Dec 5

* Said on Friday that Kabelconcept Hornig GmbH, a company controlled by Groclin CEO Andre Gerstner, sold stake in Groclin

* In total, Kabelconcept Hornig sold 800,000 shares

* Kabelconcept Hornig reduces stake in the company to 10.67 pct from 17.58 pct

* Units controlled by Andre Gerstner (Kabelconcept Hornig and Gerstner Managementholding) own now 36.30 pct stake in the company (vs 43.21 pct prior to the transaction)

