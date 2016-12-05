FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-OEX plans to launch bond issue program of up to 56.0 mln zlotys
December 5, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-OEX plans to launch bond issue program of up to 56.0 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - OEX SA :

* Said on Friday that it resolves to launch bonds issue program of total value up to 56 million zlotys ($13.20 million)

* Plans to allocate the proceeds from bond issue program for financing of acquisition of Archidoc SA

* Under the program the company commissioned a book-building process in connection with the preparation of the first issue of a series A bonds

* Nominal value of series A bonds issue will be of up to 20.0 million zlotys and nominal value per bond will be 1,000 zlotys

* Interest on the bonds will be variable, based on the reference rate WIBOR, plus a fixed margin

* Series A bonds to be issued in Jan. 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.2414 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

