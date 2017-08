Dec 5 (Reuters) - HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG :

* Will receive additional core capital of 235 million euros ($249.88 million)

* Additional tier 1 (AT1) instrument is issued at a rate of 5.65 percent

* HSBC Bank plc (London), indirectly holding 80.7 percent of share capital of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, to subscribe and acquire the securities in full Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9405 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)