9 months ago
BRIEF-Socfin plants inaugural 5 year bond
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
December 5, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Socfin plants inaugural 5 year bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5(Reuters) - Socfin SARL :

* Reported on Friday plants inaugural 5 year bond

* ING assists Socfin with its first public debt offering targeted atinstitutional & private banking accounts

* Status Senior Unsecured

* Trade date Dec 2, 2016

* Maturity date Dec 9, 2021

* Size 80 million euros ($85.22 million)

* Coupon 4.000 pct

* Re-offer price 100.00 pct

* Issue price 100.50 pct

* Docs & listing Stand-alone, EuroMTF

* ING's role Sole structurer & Bookrunner

Source text: bit.ly/2gXEBpc

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9387 euros Gdynia Newsroom

