BRIEF-Socfin plants inaugural 5 year bond

Dec 5(Reuters) - Socfin SARL :
* Reported on Friday plants inaugural 5 year bond
* ING assists Socfin with its first public debt offering targeted atinstitutional & private banking accounts
* Status Senior Unsecured
* Trade date Dec 2, 2016
* Maturity date Dec 9, 2021
* Size 80 million euros ($85.22 million)
* Coupon 4.000 pct
* Re-offer price 100.00 pct
* Issue price 100.50 pct
* Docs & listing Stand-alone, EuroMTF
* ING's role Sole structurer & Bookrunner
Source text: bit.ly/2gXEBpc
Further company coverage:
$1 = 0.9387 euros Gdynia Newsroom