FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Senzime signs license agreement with Fukuda Denshi
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 5, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Senzime signs license agreement with Fukuda Denshi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Senzime AB (publ) :

* Says has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Japanese Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd

* Agreement gives Fukuda the exclusive right to license and commercialize Senzime's TetraGraph system in Japan with market launch expected by the end of 2017

* Senzime's management and board expects this 10-year agreement to generate more than 100 million Swedish crowns ($10.92 million) in license revenue related to future milestone payments and royalties

Source text: bit.ly/2gYqAdA

Further company coverage:

$1 = 9.1555 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.