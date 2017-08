Dec 5 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Olafsson to step down as CEO of Global Generic Medicines Group, officially retiring at end of Q1, 2017

* Teva appoints Dipankar Bhattacharjee as President and Chief Executive Officer, Global Generic Medicines Group, succeeding Siggi Olafsson

* Reaffirming its full-year 2016 outlook