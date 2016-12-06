FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Schaffner Holding FY 2015/16 net profit down at CHF 0.4 mln
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
December 6, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Schaffner Holding FY 2015/16 net profit down at CHF 0.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6(Reuters) - Schaffner Holding AG :

* Sales of Schaffner Group decreased by 8% in FY 2015/16 to 185.6 million Swiss francs ($184.42 million), from 201.8 million Swiss francs in 2014/15, the prior fiscal year (PY).

* FY operating profit (EBIT) was 1.6 million Swiss francs (PY: 10.8 million Swiss francs), with an EBIT margin of 0.8% (PY: 5.4%)

* In FY group earned net profit of 0.4 million Swiss francs(PY: 7.7 million francs)

* AGM will propose to forgo payment of a dividend

* The developments in the Schaffner Group's key markets, the geopolitical environment and the situation in currency markets remain demanding

* For the medium term, Schaffner reaffirms its organic growth target of more than 5% per year for sales and an EBIT margin of 8%

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 1.0064 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.