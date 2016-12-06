FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Kruk allots series AF1 bonds worth 40.0 mln zlotys
December 6, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Kruk allots series AF1 bonds worth 40.0 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6(Reuters) - Kruk SA :

* Said on Monday that under series AF1 bonds issue, bonds worth 40.0 million zlotys ($9.56 million) were allocated, each with a nominal value equal to the issue price of 100 zlotys

* During the subscription period 939 investors effectively placed subscription orders for 1.3 million bonds

* As a result of proportional reduction of 68.11 pct the company allotted 400,000 bonds in response to subscription orders from 933 investors

* The company announced series AF1 bonds issue in Nov.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.1847 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

