9 months ago
BRIEF-Oryzon presents results from clinical trial with ORY-1001 to treat leukaemia
December 6, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Oryzon presents results from clinical trial with ORY-1001 to treat leukaemia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oryzon Genomics SA :

* Presented on Monday the results from Phase I / IIA clinical trial with ORY-1001 in patients with recurrent or refractory acute leukaemia

* The preliminary conclusions show that ORY-1001 is a highly active LSD1 inhibitor with strong differentiation-inducing activity in patients with MLL leukaemia, and with safety profile in AL patients

* ORY-1001 has been well tolerated and has been administered to 41 patients in total up to a maximum of three cycles

* Promising clinical responses were observed mandating further clinical research and investigation

* ORY-1001 might be a potential combinatorial therapeutic option in treatment of several types of acute myeloid leukaemia

* As a potent and safe LSD1 inhibitor, ORY-1001 is also of potential interest in treatment of solid tumours such as small cell lung cancer, and possibly others in the future

