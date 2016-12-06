FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Italy's 10-year bond yield falls below Monday's opening price
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 9 months ago

Italy's 10-year bond yield falls below Monday's opening price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Italy's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points (BPS) in early trading on Tuesday to 1.96 percent, below Monday's opening price of 1.97 percent, according to Tradeweb.

The country's bond yields spiked to 2.06 percent on Monday after Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he would resign following a crushing referendum defeat over the weekend.

Expectations that a snap election would be averted helped contain the sell-off, and hopes of supportive European Central Bank action has driven yields even lower, ING strategists said.

Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Atul Prakash

