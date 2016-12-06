FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Tiscali signs strategic agreement and sells business branch to Fastweb
December 6, 2016

BRIEF-Tiscali signs strategic agreement and sells business branch to Fastweb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tiscali SpA :

* Said on Monday that as a part of a strategic agreement, it signed two contracts with Fastweb

* The first contract is the agreement by Fastweb to buy the company's business branch for 45 million euros ($48.34 million), of which 25 million euros in cash and 20 million euros in services provided by Fastweb

* The second contract is the agreement by Fastweb to lease the company's 3.5 GHz spectrum in the major cities for the development of mobile data services, for a rental fee of 12.5 million euros for the first five years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9308 euros Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
