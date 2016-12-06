FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Pernod confident on FY 2017 mid-single digit U.S. sales growth goal-slides
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Pernod confident on FY 2017 mid-single digit U.S. sales growth goal-slides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard slides released ahead of a conference call on North America say:

* Pernod Ricard on track to achieve mid-single digit U.S. sales growth goal in FY 2017 - slides

* Pernod ricard says medium-term goal remains to stabilize Absolut vodka brand in the U.S. - slides

* North America is a critical market for Pernod Ricard, accounting for 21 pct of global sales

* The U.S. alone makes 19 percent of group sales * Sees U.S. spirits market long term value growth of 4 pct, market growth currently stabilizing close to its long-term trend after strong recovery in 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

