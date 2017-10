Dec 6(Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Resolved to exclude shares of BGS Energy Plus AS , Artnews SA, Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA and Polfa SA from trading on NewConnect as of Dec.8

