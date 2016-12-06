FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector: Promising Betalutin results in combination with rituximab
December 6, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector: Promising Betalutin results in combination with rituximab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Says study found that Betalutin in combination with rituximab showed stronger anti-tumour effect in preclinical non-Hodgkin lymphoma model compared to control groups and each of treatments alone

* Median survival time of mice given the combination was statistically significantly longer (>222 days, p < 0.05) than survival of those receiving either of treatments alone (31 days with rituximab and 60 days with Betalutin)

