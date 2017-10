Dec 6(Reuters) - Skarbiec Holding SA :

* Said on Monday that Skarbiec Holding Limited started process of an accelerated book-building, which aim is to sell 1.7 million shares representing up to 25 pct of all votes on Skarbiec Holding’s general meeting

* Joint bookrunners are Haitong Bank SA and Bank Zachodni WBK SA

