FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Francesca's Holdings reports Q3 EPS of $0.26
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Francesca's Holdings reports Q3 EPS of $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Francesca's Holdings Corp

* Francesca's reports a 15% net sales and a 7% comparable sales increase for the third quarter 2016 and increases full year guidance

* Francesca's Holdings Corp sees Q4 diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.33 to $0.37

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 sales $119.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $116.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.03 to $1.07

* Sees Q4 2017 sales $143 million to $148 million

* Q4 revenue view $144.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 are expected to be in range of $25.0 million to $28.0 million

* Company plans to open five new boutiques and close three boutiques during fourth quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.