Dec 6 (Reuters) - Medallion Midstream :

* Parties expect to finalize,sign agreement in Q1,new crude oil pipeline expected to start initial service in June

* Entered into LOI to build Delaware Basin crude oil pipeline system to provide oil gathering, transportation services for Parsley

* The Delaware Basin pipeline is expected to have an initial capacity of 100,000 barrels per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: