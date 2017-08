Dec 6 (Reuters) -

** Rosbank plans book building for its 5 billion rouble ($78.29 million) 10-year bonds on Dec. 13

** Benchmark coupon rate is 9.80-9.95 pct per annum

** Benchmark yield rate is 10.04-10.20 pct per annum For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 63.8680 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Orekhova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)