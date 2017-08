LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** Europe's STOXX 600 rises, underpinned by rally in utilities

** Italian banks rally strongly

** European bank sector touches highest level since January 2016

** British mid caps lag as spreadbetters tank after regulator tightens rules

** M&A stories boost power firm Drax, biotech group Actelion

** On Wall St, Dow Jones down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 flat (Reporting by Kit Rees)