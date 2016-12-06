FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Of Canada posts Q4 earnings of C$0.45/share
December 6, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Of Canada posts Q4 earnings of C$0.45/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank Of Canada

* Laurentian bank reports 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.45

* Q4 revenue rose 2 percent to C$236.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$1.47

* quarter-end common equity tier 1 capital ratio at 8.0%

* quarterly common share dividend raised by $0.01 to $0.61 per share

* net interest income decreased by $1.9 million or 1% to $148.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2016

* assets under management at Laurentian Bank securities at quarter-end $3.46 billion versus $3.12 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

