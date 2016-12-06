FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
9 months ago
Bain exits race for SAB's Pilsner Urquell, other brands - sources
December 6, 2016 / 6:45 PM / 9 months ago

Bain exits race for SAB's Pilsner Urquell, other brands - sources

Pamela Barbaglia and Martinne Geller

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The field of bidders for SAB Miller's Central and Eastern European beer brands being sold by Anheuser-Busch InBev has narrowed after U.S. buyout fund Bain Capital walked away, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Acquisitive Japanese brewer Asahi Group is seen as being in the lead to buy the brands, which include Pilsner Urquell in the Czech Republic and Tyskie and Lech in Poland, the sources said.

The package is expected to fetch a price of around 6 billion euros ($6.4 billion), they added.

The other bidders are a consortium led by Swiss investment firm Jacobs Holding and PPF, the investment firm of Czech business tycoon Petr Kellner.

Bain's decision raises questions over whether Advent International, which was planning a joint bid with the U.S. buyout firm, would now be able to submit a competitive offer.

Two sources said Advent is scrambling to submit an offer by a Dec. 12 deadline for binding bids.

Representatives for AB InBev, Bain and Advent declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9402 euros) (Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by Alexander Smith)

