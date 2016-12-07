BRIEF-Skarbiec Holding shares' sale price set for 27.0 zlotys/shr

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Skarbiec Holding SA :
* Said on Tuesday that the shares' sale price under an accelerated book-building commenced by Skarbiec Holding Limited was set for 27.0 zlotys ($6.49) per share
* The number of the company's shares to be sold as part of this process is 2.1 million shares which represent 30.78 pct of the total number of votes
* Skarbiec Holding Limited announced start of the accelerated book-building on Dec. 5
$1 = 4.1589 zlotys