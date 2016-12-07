FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Skarbiec Holding shares' sale price set for 27.0 zlotys/shr
December 7, 2016 / 6:53 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Skarbiec Holding shares' sale price set for 27.0 zlotys/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Skarbiec Holding SA :

* Said on Tuesday that the shares' sale price under an accelerated book-building commenced by Skarbiec Holding Limited was set for 27.0 zlotys ($6.49) per share

* The number of the company's shares to be sold as part of this process is 2.1 million shares which represent 30.78 pct of the total number of votes

* Skarbiec Holding Limited announced start of the accelerated book-building on Dec. 5

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.1589 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

