Dec 7 (Reuters) - Siemens

* Says investments in research and development to rise by 300 million to 5 billion eur in fiscal 2017

* Siemens says aims to achieve double-digit growth in software, digital services and cloud platforms every year through 2020

* Siemens says cooperation with ibm: IBM Watson analytics to be integrated into mindsphere