BRIEF-GK Immobile unit agrees to buy firm, property

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Grupa Kapitalowa Immobile SA :

* Its unit, Kuchet Sp. z o.o., agrees to buy shares in Przedsiebiorstwo Hotelowe Majewicz (the firm) from its partners for 2.4 million zlotys ($580,201) net by March 31, 2017

* Signs preliminary agreements to buy the firm and outstanding shares in a property

* Kuchet will also buy a stake in the given property on which Przedsiebiorstwo Hotelowe Majewicz runs a hotel (the firm owns about 20 pct stake in the property)

* The unit agrees to acquire remaining shares from the firm's partners in the property for 14.1 mln zlotys net by March 31, 2017 ($1 = 4.1365 zlotys)