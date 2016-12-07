FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Staples says Cerberus to buy controlling stake in Co's European business
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 7, 2016 / 3:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Staples says Cerberus to buy controlling stake in Co's European business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Staples Inc :

* At completion of sale, Staples shall be obligated to deliver Staples Solutions B.V. & Units with unrestricted cash of EUR 20.0 million

* At completion of sale, Staples also obligated to pay Staples Solutions B.V. & Units with estimated EUR 140.0 million

* Co,Cerberus entered agreement in relation to sale of a controlling interest in Staples' European operations to a Cerberus affiliate

* Cerberus to pay EUR 50.0 million for 85 percent stake in Co's European business

* In connection with initial classification as held for sale, Co expects non-cash charges in range of about $220 million to $240 million in Q4 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2hiNZTk) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.