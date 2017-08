Dec 7 (Reuters) - GoldX International AB :

* Says is in negotiations to acquire another brand with existing store in central Stockholm

* The brand is F & S Jewellery

* The purchase price is estimated to be between 4 million to 4.5 million Swedish crowns ($441,398.79 - $496,573.64) and will be paid in cash

Source text: bit.ly/2gUa2TA

Further company coverage: