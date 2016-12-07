FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Costco Wholesale posts Q1 earnings of $1.24/share
December 7, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Costco Wholesale posts Q1 earnings of $1.24/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp

* Q1 net sales $27.47 billion versus $26.63 billion

* Q1 revenue $28.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $28.3 billion

* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 operating results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total company comparable sales for Q1 of fiscal 2017 up 1%

* This year's Q1 benefited from a non-recurring $51 million ($.07 per diluted share after tax) legal settlement

* Total company comparable sales for quarter excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange up 2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

