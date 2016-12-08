FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Banyan Tree and AccorHotels announce strategic partnership
December 8, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 9 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8(Reuters) - Accor SA :

* Reported on Wednesday Banyan Tree Holdings announced that it has entered into a heads of agreement with AccorHotels

* Under a long-term partnership, both parties intend to collaborate to develop and manage Banyan Tree branded hotels around the world

* Will invest an initial sum of SGD 24 million, approximately 16 million euros ($17.24 million)

* This investment will be made through a mandatory convertible debenture that at conversion will give AccorHotels an approximately 5 pct stake in Banyan Tree

* AccorHotels has an option to purchase an additional approximately 5 pct stake

Source text: bit.ly/2gWp2jz

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9278 euros Gdynia Newsroom

