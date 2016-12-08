BRIEF-TDC announces tender offer to purchase notes for cash

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Tdc A/S :
* Announces tender offer to purchase notes for cash
* Launched invitations to holders of its outstanding 800 million euro ($863.4 million) 4.375 percent notes due 2018 and 550 million pound ($697.8 million) 5.625 percent notes due 2023
* Expects to accept tenders of notes for aggregate nominal amount of up to 350 million euros
* Purpose of offers is to reduce its gross debt
