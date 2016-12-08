FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-TDC announces tender offer to purchase notes for cash
December 8, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-TDC announces tender offer to purchase notes for cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Tdc A/S :

* Announces tender offer to purchase notes for cash

* Launched invitations to holders of its outstanding 800 million euro ($863.4 million) 4.375 percent notes due 2018 and 550 million pound ($697.8 million) 5.625 percent notes due 2023

* Expects to accept tenders of notes for aggregate nominal amount of up to 350 million euros

* Purpose of offers is to reduce its gross debt

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) ($1 = 0.7881 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)

