8 months ago
BRIEF-Axel Springer says classified ads annual growth of around 10 pct feasible in next years
December 8, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Axel Springer says classified ads annual growth of around 10 pct feasible in next years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Axel Springer Se tells investors at its annual Capital Markets Day:

* Axel Springer CFO says paid models on track to stabilize ebitda in 2016 - presentation

* Axel Springer says sees more than 230 million euros positive real estate effect on fcf - presentation

* Axel Springer CEO says IPO of classified ads operations is one of many options

* Axel Springer CFO says in classified ads annual growth rates of around 10 percent feasible in next couple of years

* Axel Springer CFO says sees significant positive effect on fcf from real estate transactions between 2015 and 2020 - presentation

* Axel springer CEO says will be "absolutely pragmatic" about potential divestments Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

